Shindel

Kitchen Tong With Hand-shaped Silicon Tips (4pcs)

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

BEST IN 5 INCH MINI TONGS-Are made of Stainless Steel with Silicone heads. Resistant to high degree heat, stain and odor free. SPECIFICATION-Length 5 Inch; 4 different colors (pink, green, purple, blue); Weight: 0.05KG; Material: Stainless Steel with Silicone heads EXCELLENT TEXTURE-Every time you use the Tongs, you'll know that you are using Best Tongs and they are guaranteed to last. ENGINEERING FOR SAFETY--Silicon head design, avoid risk of burning your hands; easy to control the handle, eliminating the trouble of swinging SUITABLE FOR-Mini Tongs Use for party candy bars, salad buffets. You can have these tongs to pick up melon cubes, grapes, tomatoes, onion slices, peach slices, cubes of cheese, olives, broccoli, lettuce, cauliflower, and baby carrots .Is perfect for buffet style spread for finger food