Mrs. Meyers

Kitchen Essentials Set

$12.87

Kitchen basics set includes our favorite lemon fresh scents and plant-derived cleaning products Liquid hand soap: Hard-working, non-drying formula for busy hands Dish soap: Cuts through grease while keeping dishes clean and bright Multi purpose cleaner: Quick and easy multi-surface cleaner removes stuck on dirt Mrs. Meyer's produces cruelty free soaps and cleaners. None of our products are tested on animals. The Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lemon Verbena Kitchen Basics Set is an easy way to introduce a friend (or yourself) to our scented, trusted kitchen cleaning supplies! The set contains our favorite scented multi purpose cleaners, including Dishwashing Liquid, Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner and Liquid Hand Soap. Lemon Verbena has a light, refreshingly mild citrus scent. This tender herb blossoms in early summer and smells bright and new through and through. Made without animal-derived ingredients and always cruelty free products, Mrs. Meyers Clean Day multi purpose cleaning supplies are effective yet gentle cleaning solutions. Available in other garden inspired scents and biodegradable products such as dish soaps and laundry detergents! Mrs. Meyer’s – rooted in goodness.