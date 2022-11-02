Anthony Bourdain

Kitchen Confidential

THE CLASSIC BESTSELLER- 'The greatest book about food ever written' 'A compelling book with its intriguing mix of clever writing and kitchen patois ... more horrifically gripping than a Stephen King novel' Sunday Times 'Extraordinary ... written with a clarity and a clear-eyed wit to put the professional food-writing fraternity to shame' Observer _____________________________ After twenty-five years of 'sex, drugs, bad behaviour and haute cuisine', chef and novelist Anthony Bourdain decided to tell all - and he meant all. From his first oyster in the Gironde to his lowly position as a dishwasher in a honky-tonk fish restaurant in Provincetown; from the kitchen of the Rainbow Room atop the Rockefeller Center to drug dealers in the East Village, from Tokyo to Paris and back to New York again, Bourdain's tales of the kitchen are as passionate as they are unpredictable, as shocking as they are funny. Industry Reviews 'A compelling book with its intriguing mix of clever writing and kitchen patois ... more horrifically gripping than a Stephen King novel' * Sunday Times * 'Fantastic: as lip-smackingly seductive as a bowl of fat chips and pungent aioli' * Daily Telegraph * 'Elizabeth David written by Quentin Tarantino' * A.A. Gill * 'Extraordinary ... written with a clarity and a clear-eyed wit to put the professional food-writing fraternity to shame' * Observer *