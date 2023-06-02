Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird

Kissing Skull Friend Charm Set, Silver

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

Two halves made whole — designed by Phoebe Bridgers and Catbird. A split heart charm featuring two skulls, cobwebs, spiders and stars on the front, and lyrics from Garden Song engraved on the back in Phoebe's handwriting: “Everything's growing in our garden / You don't have to know that it's haunted.” In honor of our collaboration with Phoebe, the Catbird Giving Fund is proud to make a donation of $25,000 to The National Center for Transgender Equality in support of their critical work in policy change to advance transgender equality. Made with 100% recycled sterling silver. Charms sold as a pair, chains sold separately.