The Lipstick Lobby

Kiss My Pink Lipstick

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Lipstick Lobby

Kiss My Pink is a super pigmented, full-coverage formula that glides on smooth for a modern, matte lip look. We created this high drama, high impact color to flatter every skin tone, because we know real people come in a variety of shades, not just black and white. 100% of net profit from the sale of this lipstick goes directly to Planned Parenthood. Packed with Vitamins C and E, this luxurious lipstick packs a serious color punch and delivers mega staying power. Vegan. Cruelty free. Paraben free. Made in the USA.