Kiss Mirror Sports Bra + Kiss Leggings Set

Product Details RUMI X Mirror Bra - elegantly designed with sustainability and function in mind. The light sports bra features removable padding for a smooth and supported fit. Combining 4-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric with a superbly soft lined shell, the Mirror Bra is an essential foundation for the gym, yoga & more. Includes removable padding to shape your silhouette and support your bust. Made with recycled plastic bottles, feel good wearing the RUMI X Mirror Bra - making a positive impact on the planet changing waste to wear in style. RUMI X Kiss Leggings are printed using water-based ink dye reducing our impact on the planet. A nice and wide waistband flatters the core while the graphical print will make you feel good in movement, mind and body enhancing your silhouette. Streamlined and fitted, the RUMI X Kiss Leggings are designed to optimise your physical activity promoting health and wellness. Sweat-wicking 4-way stretch Soft hand feel Machine washable Will not shrink or stretch out of shape Breathable