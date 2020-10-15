Kiss

Kiss Matte Black Gold Glitters Long Length Coffin Ballerina Shape Nails 83026 Undertaker Glow-in-the-dark Halloween Limited Edition Nails

$18.99 $16.76

Buy Now Review It

Kiss Design Nails Halloween Long Length Ballerina Shape Glow-in-The Dark Nails • Ultra Smooth Finish. Style Name: #83026/ HKGND07 Undertaker • 24 Nails in pack, Listing is for 1 pack. These nails are Matte Black (Some Are Shiny Gold Glitter & Some Clear Nails w/ Faux Gem Spider or Spider Webs). Limited Edition! • No LED Light Needed. Gel Finish is Pre-Cured. Adhesive tabs (sheet included) & Pink Glue Included, Wear Beyond 7 days is not recommended.• Full Cover Glue-On Nails. • Lovely Designed Nails at Home , Easy to use.• Keep Out of Reach of Children.. Authentic Kiss Product.