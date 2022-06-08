Kiss

$19.95

KISS Magnetic Eyeliner Lashes – Prepare to change the way you lash! Brush KISS Magnetic eyeliner (sold separately) along your lash line, apply magnetic lashes and they lock in place. Like magic, the Lashes cling to the Liner like glue (but there’s no glue needed!) LINE, LASH, DONE! Product Features: Contains: 1 pair of Lashes with 5 double-strength magnets. Used with KISS Magnetic Eyeliner (sold separately), lashes stay in place from day-to-night. Wind-Resistant, Reusable, Dermatologist Tested Reusable lashes offered in a natural style.