Kiss

Kiss Get There Gel Fantasy Nails

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

KISS Gel Nails - Wear the trendiest nails in town! Ready-to-wear manicure with an ultra-smooth finish has an amazing gel effect! Nails take minutes to apply, and you can choose to glue them on or use the mega-adhesive tabs. Long- lasting up to 7-day wear!