Dora Larsen

Kiran High Apex Triangle Bra

£54.00

Buy Now Review It

At womanhood

Limited edition: once it's gone, it's gone. Run don't walk. Sustainable: Kiran is made with recycled yarns. Best for small to mid size busts. The high apex design offers support and lift without wires. Design details: wine, rose pink and rust. Dora Larsen's signature three colour designs. Meet the queens of colour combinations. Dora Larsen never fail to make us love their unique colourful lingerie. Classic designs reinvented to suit your stylish needs, the brand oozes a wow factor.