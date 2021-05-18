Dame Products

The silent Kip Lipstick Vibrator offers clit-enveloping stimulation with a user-friendly build and a flexible body that gives you just the right amount of dexterity and personalized stimulation. Experience pleasure at the tip of your fingers. - Five vibration patterns, five intensity levels - Magnetic USB rechargeable - Waterproof - Body-safe silicone - 1h 30 min. use