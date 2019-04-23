Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Dame Products

Kip

$85.00
At Dame Products
Kip is a small, easy-grip vibe designed to bring new features and stimulating power to a classic shape. Its angled silicone tip is soft enough to flutter, while its cupped face delivers all-around, clit-enveloping stimulation.
Featured in 1 story
Give Your Partner A Sexy Gift For Mother's Day
by Erika W. Smith