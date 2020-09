Wrought Studio

Kiowa Swivel 15.76″ Papasan Chair

$215.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This modern swivel accent chair features a circular seat that’s wrapped in soft velvet fabric for a textured and elegant tufted Dimond inviting look. 4 Beautiful colors available that are perfect to be your home addition. Sturdy solid wood legs provide strong support, soft cushion upholstery padded with foam.