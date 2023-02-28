Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Kintyno
Kintyno Bamboo Style Napkin Rings, Set Of 6
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
IKEA
Varmblixt Serving Bowl
BUY
$27.99
IKEA
TeaTsy
Vintage Grasswood Gray Glazed Tea Cup
BUY
£14.87
£16.52
TeaTsy
H&M Home
Small Porcelain Dish
BUY
£2.49
H&M Home
H&M Home
Large Stoneware Serving Dish
BUY
£29.99
H&M Home
More from Kitchen
Three Bluebirds
Swedish Dishcloths
BUY
$7.00
Earth & Me
IKEA
Varmblixt Serving Bowl
BUY
$27.99
IKEA
Kintyno
Kintyno Bamboo Style Napkin Rings
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
Urban Outfitters
Olive Salt Storage Pot
BUY
£14.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted