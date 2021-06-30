KintsugiLoo

DIY: Japanese Kintsugi Repair Starter Kit The simplest Kintsugi set for beginners and more experienced creators! A set that will breathe a special Japanese flavor into boring ceramics or give your broken dishes a second life! WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE DELIVERY PACKAGE: * 25ml quick-release epoxy glue * Premium non-toxic color powder (4g) * Brush * Mixing sticks * Mixing jar * Illustrated instructions * Gloves We are very happy to offer you a convenient, thoughtful set for creativity with a simple approach and detailed instructions. You will get a special pleasure from immersing yourself in the art of kintsugi and creating your own individual set of dishes. ✅ Food safety: It is only safe for cold and warm food products. * The epoxy adhesive is resistant to temperatures up to 100 degrees Celsius /212 degrees Fahrenheit. The hotter components will melt, so they won't be safe. *Therefore, I do not recommend washing dishes in the dishwasher, using the microwave, or pouring VERY hot drinks directly. Do not contact very hot objects. The materials are NOT approved by the FDA. HOW DOES IT WORK? Three simple steps: 1. Mix the colored powder with the glue 2. Glue the broken pieces of honey together 3. We wait 24 hours - and enjoy the result! FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: *Everything you can imagine: porcelain, ceramics, jewelry, glass, wood, ceramics, hard plastics. * The kit includes enough material to repair approximately 7 small dinner plates. Note: We fill full bottles, but since the powder is delicate, it will sink during transport, so it may not be full. Still have a question? Contact me directly and I will be happy to answer you.