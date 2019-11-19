Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Zoya
Kinsley
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zoya
Zoya in Kinsley can best be described as a blush toned caramel cream.
Need a few alternatives?
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ojsm
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ojpas
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ojbh
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ll
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
More from Zoya
Zoya
Kinsley
$10.00
from
Zoya
BUY
Zoya
Sensual Trio 1
$30.00
from
Zoya
BUY
Zoya
Naked Manicure Gelie-cure System
$65.00
from
Zoya
BUY
Zoya
Evvie Nail Polish
£11.70
£8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Nails
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ojsm
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ojpas
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ojbh
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
Olive & June Nail Polish In Ll
$8.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted