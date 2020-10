Kinship

Pimple Potion Retinal + Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Consider zits canceled. Kinship's Pimple Potion can be used as a spot treatment or as an all-over facial treatment to clear + prevent acne. It reduces the number of blackheads, whiteheads and pimples while promoting skin renewal without irritation. Vegan. Complete your skincare routine with the