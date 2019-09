Oliver Bonas

Kinship Floral Red Ceramic Vase

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

Complement your favourite blooms with the bold and colourful motif of the Kinship Floral Red Ceramic Vase. With a curved shape, this red vase is hand-finished with a vibrant floral design in green, blue, pink and yellow. Whether used for displaying flowers or as a decorative piece, this ceramic vase will make a vibrant addition to your home accessories.