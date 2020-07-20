Beija Flor Naturals

Kinks Curls & Coils Haircare Bundle

$48.00

Bundle and Save! Treat your coils to a start to finish process of our amazing haircare line. Step One: Enjoy the moisturizing lather of the Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo. Step Two: Apply the Maracuja Milk for Kinks Curls and Coils in sections in the shower, detangle, and leave in for 10-20 mins. Rinse. Step Three: Once out of the shower, rake/comb the Maracuja Milk through your coils in sections for added moisture. Step Four: Use our world famous Creme Brulee for Kinks Curls and Coils for a lasting wash and go curly style or for shiny defined twist/twist out. About The Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo Made of pure and natural argan oil, black olive paste, brazil nut oil, honey and essential oils. A thick gel-like cleanser with an herbal scent. Although this has a high-lather is it very moisturizing and perfect for all hair types, especially dry, colored and naturally curly hair. One of the only shampoos that you’ll find that both deep cleanses and moisturizes at the same time. No artificial colors or fragrances and a little goes a long way. Sulfate free. 4oz Maracuja Milk for Kinks Curls & Coils Creamy water based rinse out/leave-in that provides excellent “slip” as a detangler and everyday product. As with all of our handmade products, we use 100% high quality natural/organic ingredients from the Amazon and beyond. No mineral oil, petroleum, sulphates, parabens, silicones or other cheap fillers. Use: Apply to clean wet, dry or damp hair. detangle and let air dry. This product can be used as is, or paired with the thick and rich Creme Brulee for Kinks Curls and Coils to provide hold and nourishment for twists and braids. Works for ALL curly kinky, coily, hair types. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Vera, Sweet Almond Oil, vegetable based emulsifier, palm stearic acid, vegetable glycerine, vitamin E, passion fruit oil, avacado oil, organic jojoba oil, organic shea butter, Xanthum, Letichen, willow bark extract, neem, brazil nut oil, carbomer 980, rosemary essential oil, Triethanolamine (TEA) Tetrasodium EDTA 8oz Creme Brulee for