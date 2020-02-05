KinkLab

Kinklab Bondage Basics Leather Hogtie, Black

$32.97

Buy Now Review It

Basics Leather Collection Leather Hog Tie is available in two colors: Red and Black. Each sold separately. Hog tie is a classic way to restrain your lover. A great shortcut, the hogtie restraint enables the dominant to quickly put the willing submissive at their mercy by affixing two ankle cuffs to two wrist cuffs. Made of real leather, this durable tool features four thick leather straps permanently to a central O ring with silver tone studs. Each strap ends in a snap hook, which can be easily attached and unattached with one hand to keep the scene flowing smoothly. Hog ties can be used behind the back or in front of the submissive. Contains: 1 Leather Hog Tie, cuffs sold separately. Sturdy, thick leather with 4 rotatable crab-claw hooks. 11" from tip to tip. Color: Black Type: Hog Tie, Accessory. Material: Leather Length: 3 inches each connector.