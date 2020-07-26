Pillow Guy

King Down Alternative Pillows – Set Of 2

$180.00 $52.47

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details This is the "Pillow Guy" Pillow. Filled with our superior cool, hypoallergenic Poly Gel Fiber and built to last. It s covered in a soft-brushed microfiber shell with MicronOne Technology and encased in our exclusive pillow protector dyed in Pillow Guy Blue, and made from our cool, crisp Percale cotton weave with hidden zipper and luxurious white satin piping. Pillows with MicronOne techonology provides a superior level of protection against dust, mites, even bedbugs, in an attractive, streamlined design. Featuring a double needle stitch with a whitesatin cord, this pillow is a superb combination of protection and style. - Set of 2 - Color: Navy/White - Fits a King sized bed - 20" x 36" - Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Fiber Content 100% cotton Care Machine Wash Cold With Mild Detergent. Extra Rinse Cycle. Tumble Dry Low Heat With 3 Clean Tennis Balls Until Thoroughly Dry (May Take Several Hours). Or Professional Launder. Do Not Dry Clean. Shipping & Returns Returnable within 45 days to a U.S. Nordstrom Rack store or by mail. Ready to Ship Within 9 business days due to the impact of COVID-19. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $100.