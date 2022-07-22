Amazon

Kindle With Built-in Front Light – Black

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night. A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. 8 GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size. Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more. Enjoy audiobooks with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.