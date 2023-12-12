Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Kindle
Kindle Unlimited
$11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from Kindle
Kindle
A Court Of Thorns And Roses Ebook Bundle
BUY
$37.99
$60.80
Amazon
Kindle
Kindle (2022 Release)
BUY
$179.00
Amazon Australia
Kindle
Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 Gb)
BUY
$189.99
Amazon
Kindle
Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
BUY
$130.97
$204.97
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted