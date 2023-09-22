Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Amazon
Kindle Scribe (64 Gb)
$419.99
$329.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Philips
One By Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Miami Coral
BUY
$24.96
Amazon
Sony
Wh-1000xm5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
BUY
$398.00
Amazon
zagg
Glass Elite Privacy 360
BUY
$59.99
Zagg
zagg
Glass Xtr3
BUY
$59.99
Zagg
More from Amazon
Amazon
Kindle Scribe (64 Gb)
BUY
$329.99
$419.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kindle
BUY
$99.00
Amazon
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
BUY
$169.99
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
BUY
$29.00
Amazon Australia
More from Tech & Gadgets
Philips
One By Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Miami Coral
BUY
$24.96
Amazon
Sony
Wh-1000xm5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
BUY
$398.00
Amazon
zagg
Glass Elite Privacy 360
BUY
$59.99
Zagg
zagg
Glass Xtr3
BUY
$59.99
Zagg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted