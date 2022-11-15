Kindle

Kindle Scribe

$549.00

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen. Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen. Notes are automatically organised by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email. Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more. Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email. Read and write comfortably day or night – Whether immersing yourself in a non-fiction book, or reviewing a document, Kindle Scribe has a large, high-resolution display, adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, and larger font sizes for a personalised experience. A world class library, more beautiful than ever – Take notes within millions of books all brought to life on a large, high-resolution display. Read and write longer - A single charge via USB-C powers months of reading and weeks of writing, and the Basic Pen never needs to be charged.