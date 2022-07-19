Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (waterproof Edition, 32gb)
$229.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kogan
Need a few alternatives?
Steamery
Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer
BUY
£150.00
Steamery
TEFAL
Tefal Dt6130 Access Steam First Garment Steamer
BUY
£32.00
Argos
Philips
Compact & Foldable Handheld Steamer
BUY
£34.99
John Lewis
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (waterproof Edition, 32gb)
BUY
$229.00
Kogan
More from Amazon
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (waterproof Edition, 32gb)
BUY
$229.00
Kogan
Amazon
American Royalty: A Novel
BUY
$14.39
Amazon
Amazon
How Not To Fall (the Belhaven Series)
BUY
$7.99
Amazon
Amazon
Flatshare
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
More from Tech & Gadgets
Steamery
Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer
BUY
£150.00
Steamery
TEFAL
Tefal Dt6130 Access Steam First Garment Steamer
BUY
£32.00
Argos
Philips
Compact & Foldable Handheld Steamer
BUY
£34.99
John Lewis
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (waterproof Edition, 32gb)
BUY
$229.00
Kogan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted