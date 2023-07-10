Amazon

Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle

$257.97 $162.97

Buy Now Review It

Get more with Signature Edition – Everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage. Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. More reading time – A single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger (included) now lasts up to 10 weeks. Adjustable screen – Now with adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting front light for a personalized reading experience, day or night. More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more. Go hands free – Pair with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.