Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 Gb), Fabric Cover – Black, And Power Adapter

$204.97 $134.97

Buy Now Review It

A clean formula for the cleanest counters. A concentrated spray that lifts away dirt, smudges, and grease without leaving streaks or residue. Featuring: Coconut-derived degreaser to dissolve grease and loosen debris Mediterranean cypress oil to purify Directions: Spray directly onto non-porous surfaces, including finished wood, tile, sealed stone, stainless steel, and granite. Loosen grease and debris with a lint-free cloth, sponge, or towel, and wipe away any excess moisture. Size: 16 oz / 473 ml