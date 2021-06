Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

$149.99 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

Now available in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, or Sage The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath. Your Kindle has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water. Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks. Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story. A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours. The built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.