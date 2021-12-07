Amazon

Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle

$319.97 $289.97

Buy Now Review It

Includes the latest Kindle Oasis with Special Offers, 8 GB, Wi-Fi, Graphite, Amazon Leather Cover (Black), and Power Adapter. Our best 7", 300ppi flush-front Paperwhite display. Adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber. Waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath or by the pool. Thin and light ergonomic design with page turn buttons. Works with Audible - pair with bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening. Cover designed to perfectly fit the ergonomic contours of your Kindle Oasis (9th & 10th Generation only—will not fit prior generation Kindle E-readers). Natural leather cover with microfiber interior protects your display from scratches.