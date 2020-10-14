Amazon Kindle

Kindle Oasis

Our best 7", 300 ppi flush-front Paperwhite display. Adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber. Waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath or by the pool. Thin and light ergonomic design with page turn buttons. Reads like real paper with the latest e-ink technology for fast page turns. Instant access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Works with Audible - pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.