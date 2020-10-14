Amazon Kindle

Kindle Kids Edition

Includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee - up to a $219 value. Kindle Kids Edition is purpose-built for reading, with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. It performs differently than a tablet, because it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions. Amazon Kids+ includes the complete Harry Potter series, and the first book from other popular series such as Artemis Fowl. Parents can purchase additional titles from the Kindle Store. Take the library with you. Kindle Kids Edition holds over a thousand Amazon Kids+ titles and provides weeks of battery life. 2-year warranty: If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free. Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story. With the included year of Amazon Kids+, kids can explore popular titles and series. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.