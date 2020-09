kinder by nature

Kinder By Nature Plant Based Baby Wipes

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

PLANT-BASED FORMULA - Our plant-based formula is 99% water with a subtle infusion of aloe vera and chamomile to help soothe irritated and inflamed skin. HYPOALLERGENIC - Suitable for children with eczema and sensitive skin BIO-DEGRADABLE - Cloth is 100% biodegradable and compostable in just 60 days PEDIATRICIAN APPROVED MADE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM