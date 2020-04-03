Simple

Kind To Skin Protecting Light Moisturizer Spf 15

Simple Protecting Light Moisturizer with SPF 15 is a perfect blend of skin-loving ingredients and added vitamins, moisturizing with a light, non-greasy feel. Use Simple daily facial moisturizer with sunscreen to help protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays. It's perfect for all skin, especially sensitive skin. Our face lotion feels light on your face so your skin feels soft, healthy, and balanced. This oil free moisturizer perfectly blends a light moisturizer and a broad-spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen so your skin stays smooth and protected from UVA and UVB rays. While regular sunscreen sometimes feels greasy, Simple Protecting Moisturizer is light enough for everyday use. Simple moisturizer nourishes your skin while fighting off sun damage. Simple is a complete range of facial skincare products perfect even for sensitive skin. The Simple brand knows that what is left out is as important as what is put in when it comes to gentle, yet effective skincare. The complete Simple range has 18 products, including cleansers, moisturizers, eye care, and wipes. All Simple products have no dyes, artificial perfumes or harsh irritants that can upset skin and contain skin-loving ingredients and added vitamins for natural, healthy-looking skin. Simple products are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and pH balanced.