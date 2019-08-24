"Simple Micellar Cleansing Water is our most advanced yet gentle facial cleanser to date. A favorite among makeup artists and beauty editors, this innovative facial cleanser contains no artificial perfumes or dyes and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. It is made with skin-loving ingredients perfect for all skin types, including Vitamins B3 and C and Triple Purified Water, our purest possible water. Micellar Cleansing Water from Simple helps remove contaminants known to irritate skin and leaves skin clean, fresh, and instantly hydrated. The many beauty benefits offered by Simple Micellar Water make it easy to see why this gentle facial cleanser should be part of your healthy skincare routine. Micellar Water thoroughly cleanses skin of dirt and impurities – it unclogs pores while working as a makeup remover. Simple Micellar Cleansing Water instantly boosts skin hydration by 90%! Apply with a cotton round to cleanse skin with no residue and no rinsing required – skin is left clean and refreshed in one easy step!"