Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
John Lewis
Kin Sana Hobo Bag
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
Buy Black Kin Sana Hobo Bag from our Handbags, Bags & Purses range at John Lewis & Partners. Free Delivery on orders over £50.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Straw Tote Bag
$40.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Oviglio
$60.00
from
Aldo
BUY
DETAILS
Wildfang
Yqy Tote
$18.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
DETAILS
Charlotte Olympia
Island Shopper Mini Pvc And Leather Tote Bag
$750.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from John Lewis
DETAILS
John Lewis
John Lewis & Partners Pumice Stone
£4.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
DETAILS
John Lewis
Unisex Flat Aviator Sunglasses, Tortoise/brown
£15.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
DETAILS
John Lewis
Modern Rarity Slim Leg Trousers
£100.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
DETAILS
John Lewis
Orla Slip On Platform Moccasins, Black Nubuck
£85.00
from
John Lewis & Partners
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted