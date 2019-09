& Other Stories

Kimono Wrap Mini Dress

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

V-neck wrap mini dress with a kimono style sleeve, side waist tie and overlapping asymmetric hemline. Sleeve cuff Defined waist Length of dress: 84.2cm / 33.1 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small Model height: 176cm / 5 9