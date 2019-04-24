Old Shanghai

Kimono Short Robe - Peacock & Blossoms

$35.00

Pamper yourself and relax in this soft, satiny kimono robe. It can be worn at home as a lounge robe or bathrobe, or as a light wrap jacket on warm days. The highly detailed print is continuous over a field of color, featuring flower blossoms and peacocks, a symbol for integrity. This robe offers a great value, made from a higher quality, easy care fabric with French seam construction throughout to assure a lifetime of enjoyment. Choose from a large selection of colors, many ours exclusively. This kimono is a pretty and practical robe or cover up, and a gift anyone would love! Imported. Dry clean or machine wash cold, gentle cycle, tumble dry low. *For more information, please contact us before purchase..