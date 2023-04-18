Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Anthropologie
Kimono Robe
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Nordstrom
Anthropologie
Kimono Robe
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
Lunya
Washable Silk Button Up Short Set
BUY
$182.40
$228.00
Lunya
Lunya
Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$158.40
$198.00
Lunya
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Bali Half-circle Satchel Bag
BUY
£70.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sheer V-neck Blouse
BUY
$39.95
$120.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Marais Maxi Dress: Satin-burnout Edition
BUY
$149.95
$230.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
More from Sleepwear
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Nordstrom
Anthropologie
Kimono Robe
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
Lunya
Washable Silk Button Up Short Set
BUY
$182.40
$228.00
Lunya
Lunya
Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$158.40
$198.00
Lunya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted