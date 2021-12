Kimchi Blue

Denim Patchwork Puffer Jacket

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64488315; Color Code: 040 A patchwork denim puffer jacket from Kimchi Blue. Cut in a boxy fit and cropped to the waist. Finished with a standup collar, floral embroidery and button closure at the front. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Blue is 5’9” and wearing size Small