Kimberly Queen Fern

The Kimberly Queen Fern is more compact, neater, and easier to care for than its familiar cousins, the Boston or Dallas Fern. This plant grows upright, making it perfect for hanging baskets, and its long, vertical, sword-shaped fronds never leave a mess. This makes the Kimberly Queen Fern a low-maintenance choice to soften classic lines and complements mid-century decor. Native to Australia, Kimberly Queen Ferns are hardier than other fern varieties and are more resilient to heat, drought, and direct sun. This adaptable fern looks just as lovely (and will be quite happy) on your balcony during the summer as it does in your dining room during the winter. This fern will enjoy regular mistings and warmer temperatures and will, in turn, clean and filter the air of pollutants and toxins.