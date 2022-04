Dr. Martens

Kimber Sandals

£89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Schuh

Make a statement this season with the Dr. Martens Kimber Sporty Sandal! Boasting an extra chunky silhouette with a beige fabric upper and durable outsole . Classic yellow stitching completes this fit, a look you don't want to miss out on. UPPER: Fabric LINING: Fabric MIDSOLE: AirWair OUTSOLE: PVC Colour: Beige colour: Beige Product code: 1752496570