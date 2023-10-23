Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Alexia Admor
Kim Slinky Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$225.00
$69.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Alexia Admor
Kim Slinky Long Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$69.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
BUY
$39.99
H&M
Eloquii
Petal Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$59.97
$99.95
Eloquii
PACT
Fit & Flare Open-back Dress
BUY
$98.00
PACT
More from Alexia Admor
Alexia Admor
Lena Stripe Short Sleeve Polo Sweater
BUY
$69.97
$179.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
Sandra Short Sleeve Button-up Blouse
BUY
$64.97
$179.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
Collared Knit Short Sleeve Top
BUY
$69.70
$179.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor
Violet Sleeveless Crewneck Maxi Dress
BUY
$69.97
$225.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Dresses
Fiorucci
Love Is Key Balconette Minidress
BUY
$331.00
Farfetch
Anrabess
Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
BUY
$44.99
$62.99
Amazon
Torrid
At The Knee Sweater Gromet Dress
BUY
$44.99
$89.50
Torrid
Banana Republic
Andiamo Merino Sweater Dress
BUY
$150.00
Banana Republic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted