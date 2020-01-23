Project 62

Killiam Sled Dining Chairs (set Of 2)

$139.99 $83.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

These Killiam Sled Dining Chairs from Project 62™ enhance any space with their sleek and stylish design. Founded atop steel frames, the dining chairs are sturdy and supportive. They feature floor pads to protect your floor from scuffs and scratches, and they’re easy to blend with any setting, bringing clean-cut style to your dining area.1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.