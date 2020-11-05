Fenty Beauty

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

$36.00

Fenty Beauty

CREAMY, LONG-LASTING. ENDLESS WAYS TO GLOW. Give it to me quick: Weightless, longwear cream-powder hybrid highlighters that range from subtle dayglow to insanely supercharged in solos and expertly paired duos. Tell me more: Light up where you want, when you want. Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter was born to reflect your every mood with its lineup of luminizing solos and duos. With a dose of skin-glorifying color, Killawatt ranges from subtle dayglow to insanely supercharged with shades that were designed for all skin tones. Unlike your everyday highlighter, Killawatt keeps skin lit beyond sundown with its weightless longwear formula—--a cream-powder hybrid that instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort. Another win: It’s loaded with superfine shimmer for an ultra-smooth, creamy texture. For killer radiance, Killawatt’s your go-to for highlighting your face, eyes, lips, collarbone….literally anywhere you crave a touch of light. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight for single: 7.5 g Fill weight for duo: 3.5 g x 2