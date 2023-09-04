Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
ZitSticka
Killa™ Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch Kit
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Priceline
KILLA is a zit patch powered by ZitSticka's signature microdart techno. See more information
More from ZitSticka
ZitSticka
Killa Kit
BUY
$54.00
ZitSticka
ZitSticka
Megashade Sunscreen Serum Spf 50
BUY
€33.35
Beauty Bay
ZitSticka
Megashade Breakout-proof Face Serum Spf 50
BUY
£27.95
£35.00
Beauty Bay
ZitSticka
Megashade Breakout-proof Spf 50 Serum
BUY
$20.00
$40.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted