KILLA is a zit patch powered by ZitSticka's signature microdart technology. These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to flood the epicenter of your early-stage zit with targeted ingredients, clearing the upcoming drama before it gets real. Benefits Deep-diving microdart patch. For the deep, hard-to-reach zit. Each patch is layered with 24-self dissolving microdarts that melt within 2 hours of application, releasing zit-fighting ingredients. Each kit also contains exfoliating ingredients soaked CLEANA swabs to prime the area prior to application. Elsewhere, can be used independently to placate a superficial zit's appearance. KILLA Kit includes: KILLA Spot Clarifying Microdart Patch (4 ct) and CLEANA Cleansing Swab (4 ct) Dermatologically formulated Key Ingredients Salicylic Acid: Helps to gently exfoliate the skin and unclog pores by ungluing dead skin cells. Niacinamide: reduces the appearance of redness. Oligopeptide-76: Potent but non-irritating antimicrobial peptide that disrupts progression of a zit. Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic acid): a moisture magnet that drenches skin to replenish hydration stores. Formulated Without Animal Byproducts Phtalates Sulfates Parabens Gluten Fragrance