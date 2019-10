ZitSticka

Killa Acne Treatment Kit

$29.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

KILLA is an acne patch powered by ZitStickas signature microdart technology. These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to flood the epicenter of your early-stage zit with targeted ingredients. CLEANA is the perfect primer prior to patch application, soaked in de-stressing ingredients to exfoliate before you dig deep.