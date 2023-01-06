Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
ZitSticka
Killa
£27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Beauty Bay
Need a few alternatives?
ZitSticka
Killa
BUY
£27.00
Beauty Bay
CeraVe
Blemish Control Gel
BUY
£12.50
Boots
CosRx
Acne Pimple Master Patch 24 Patches
BUY
£5.99
Sephora
Mario Badescu
Drying Patch 60 Pieces
BUY
£16.25
Beauty Bay
More from ZitSticka
ZitSticka
Face Map Surface Area Extraction Patches
BUY
$29.00
ZitSticka
ZitSticka
Zitsticka Body Double Acne Body Wash
BUY
$42.00
Amazon
ZitSticka
Killa Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-pack
BUY
$8.00
$16.00
Ulta Beauty
ZitSticka
Killa™ Kit
BUY
$39.00
ZitSticka
More from Skin Care
Mother Flower
Combo Lipbalm + Sunscreen
BUY
$13.00
Mother Flower
Lumene
Glow Boost Essence
BUY
$28.79
$35.99
Lumene
Farmacy
10% Waterless Vitamin C Serum
BUY
$50.00
Sephora
Zo Skin Health
Zo Skin Health 10% Vitamin C Self-activating
BUY
$44.00
Zo Skin Health
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted