Justine Clenquet

Kiko Necklace

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Opening Ceremony

The Kiko Necklace from Justine Clenquet is a double strand necklace that features a palladium-dipped chain and a pale gold chain, finished off with an orange Swarovski crystal. Palladium-dipped brass Pale gold chain Swarovski crystal Clasp closure Nickel-free